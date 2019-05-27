(3TV/CBS5) -- Around the world, some very sweet suites have just opened.
Hotels are unveiling more and more lavish and unique rooms as they try to attract wealthy guests and more importantly, attention on social media.
The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is giving a whole new meaning to sleeping with the fishes.
The Muraka suite is the world's first underwater hotel room in the open ocean. There's a bedroom, viewing room and bathroom 16 feet below sea level. An elevator ride up, your butler awaits in the above water section of the villa. The Muraka suite costs $50,000 a night.
The Maldives is becoming well known for its super suites. At the Joali Maldives there are three bedroom ocean residences with two pools and living rooms. This location also has the longest jetty in the country.
In French Polynesia there are two-story presidential villas at Conrad Bora Bora Nui resort.
Monte Carlo also has a new extra-special view of the sea from the Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III suites at Hotel de Paris.
The hotel was a favorite of the royal couple. "They loved coming here on special occasions. Either with friends or with families," according to Ivan Artolli, general manager of Hotel de Paris.
In Las Vegas, high-rollers at the Palms can stay at the two story Empathy Suite designed by artist Damien Hirst. It's the most expensive suite in the world at $100,000 a night. There's a two night minimum.
Melanie Lieberman, travel editor with The Points Guy, says "At the end of the day hotels know they're going to get a ton of free press from these suites, as well as Instagram influencers and the occasional person who can pay $100,000 a night." Lieberman says in the age of Instagram, expect the penthouse to get ever loftier.
