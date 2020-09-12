PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a Phoenix Fire Engine and a Black Tahoe SUV that happened Saturday morning. The SUV driver, a 43-year-old man, is suspected of driving while extremely under the influence.
It occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the fire truck was heading east on Indian School Road from 32nd Avenue when the SUV collided with the back of the fire engine.
The SUV then drove into a light pole on the south side of the road and came to a stop. The fire crew called police for help and treated the man who was driving the SUV. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries.
When officers got to the scene, they cited the SUV driver for impairment. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and to be evaluated.
The driver of the Phoenix Fire Engine didn't suffer any injuries, nor did any passengers. The investigation is ongoing.
