PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it has destroyed a device that somebody thought was a bomb at a west Phoenix junkyard.
Law enforcement was called out to Broadway Road just east of 43rd Avenue around 3 p.m. after somebody said there was a suspicious device in the junkyard. MCSO and the Phoenix Police Department restricted the traffic there while officials used a robot to check it out. Based on the aerial video, it appears the device was somewhere near a stack of cars.
Before 5 p.m., investigators deployed a second robot about the same size as the first. About half an hour later, a third but much larger robot was sent out to the suspicious device.
MCSO told Arizona's Family around 8 p.m. device wasn't a bomb but it was dismantled, "making it safe." The investigation is ongoing.