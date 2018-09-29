MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-A Mesa Fire Department station had to be evacuated Saturday afternoon after a woman found what she thought was a grenade in her garage.
According to police, an elderly woman brought the device to Mesa Fire Department station 206, near the area of Lindsay Road and Brown Street.
The woman told firefighters that she found the device in her garage while she was cleaning.
As a result, the fire station was evacuated.
Police later determined the device was not a real grenade.
Mesa Police added that the device "appeared to be a decoration or display made from a cast iron."
Police say that the woman's intent was not criminal.
The scene was later cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.