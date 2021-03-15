CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the suspects who attempted to steal an ATM in Chandler.
According to Chandler police, officers were dispatched to a Chase branch near Alma School and Warner roads around 4:45 a.m. on Monday when an alarm was set off.
When police arrived on the scene, they determined the suspects tried to break into and steal an ATM using a stolen vehicle but were unsuccessful. Officers were able to find the stolen vehicle in the area but no suspects were found.
If you have any information regarding this incident call Chandler police at 480-782-4000.