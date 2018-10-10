Suspects in helmets make off with entire ATM

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help identifying three men involved an unusual burglary.
The trio of suspects, all wearing helmets, didn't just steal money. The men made off with an entire ATM!
Deputies say the thieves used an ATV to pull the doors of the business open. They then managed to haul the ATM out of the store and load it into the back of the ATV. The men then took off.
The suspects' ATV is described as red and black in color, a possible Polaris Razor, with four doors.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-768-7071 extension 224 and speak to Sergeant Nyquis.
I think it is an OSHA requirement to wear a helmet when you're engaged in moving heavy machinery. They should also be wearing reflective vests, but why nitpick...
