EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say they’ve made two arrests in connection with a double homicide in El Mirage after the men were found in a car belonging to one of the victims.
The investigation started Friday, July 3, with an out-of-state 911 call from a man who said he hadn’t been able to contact his 77-year-old stepfather, Ronny John Muench, since Father’s Day. According to the El Mirage Police Department, the door to the man’s home near Dysart and Greenway roads was “standing open” when officers got there.
Officers found Muench and 31-year-old Joseph Talley, who also lived at the home, dead inside. Police did not say how or when they died. While investigating, detectives discovered that Muench’s car, a silver Mercury Sable, had been stolen.
Officers with the Surprise Police Department spotted the Sable in the area of Dysart and Greenway roads Sunday. According to police, Dejon Davis, 20, was behind the wheel. Steven Wilcox, 28, was in the passenger seat.
“Both men were detained and later questioned by El Mirage detectives,” according to El Mirage PD.
Police did not elaborate on details of the investigation but said Davis was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and car theft. Wilcox faces charges of car theft and credit card theft. Police said the men tried to use Muench’s debit card to buy marijuana from a dispensary. They also reportedly tried to buy food with the stolen card.
Police did not say how Davis or Wilcox might have known Muench or Talley.