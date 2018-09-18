Three suspects were arrested after the Arizona Border Strike Force seized over 200 pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of fentanyl last week, officials said.
Violations of traffic laws led to each of the three initial traffic stops. According to a press release, “criminal indicators” were observed by troopers which led to searches and seizures.
The amount of methamphetamine at a street price could exceed $10 million, according to a press release. The fentanyl, which consisted of about 4,000 pills, could exceed $100,000 in street prices, according to the governor’s office.
Officials said the amount of methamphetamine is estimated to yield more than one million doses.
“With just three traffic stops, Border Strike Force operations have stopped a significant amount of dangerous drugs from devastating more lives," said Governor Doug Ducey.
The strike force seized 52 pounds from 19-year-old Roberto Cervantes on Interstate 10 in Pinal County during the first incident.
Four days later, troopers seized 122.9 pounds of methamphetamine from 24-year-old Guillermo J. Parada in Pima County, the governor’s office said.
The third seizure was on Interstate 8 in Yuma County and officials seized the 4,000 fentanyl pills in Yuma from 18-year-old Martin Bogarin.
All three suspects were booked for possession of a dangerous drug for sale as well as transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, according to officials.
