PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four men are facing multiple felony charges in connection to a shooting at Arizona law enforcement earlier this week near "the Stack" in Phoenix.
Early Wednesday morning, DPS troopers were in the area for a report about four people walking in the roadway where southbound Interstate 17 transitions to westbound Interstate 10. When DPS arrived at the scene, they found one suspect, 18-year-old Lorenzo J. Munoz, on the freeway. The other three suspects, 19-year-old Israel Herrera, 18-year-old Mykel A. Flores and 21-year-old J'Vonn D. Caldwell, were spotted walking down the freeway off-ramp into an industrial area.
When a sergeant tried to make contact with Munoz, authorities said he was "actively resisting" arrest and was being “combative,” with troopers. They were finally able to get Munoz into handcuffs.
But moments later, "one, two or all three suspects walking on north 25th Avenue... began shooting at the troopers on the freeway," the court paperwork says. One of the troopers' vehicles was struck with a bullet. A semi-truck that parked in a nearby storage lot was also hit by at least one gunshot.
Police say at least one trooper returned fire. No suspects or troopers were shot.
With help from Phoenix police officers and their helicopter, the three other suspects were taken into custody. All four suspects were armed with handguns, according to the court paperwork.
But the incident wasn't over yet. As the suspects were being booked, police say Munoz spit in the eye of a DPS trooper. Munoz was then placed in a "spit shield" to prevent it from happening again, but Munoz then forcefully removed the shield and spit at yet another trooper and a detective, according to court paperwork.
During an interview sometime later with detectives, Munoz said he had been driving a borrowed car, which overheated. He claimed that's when officers approached him, and said they "were physically rough and this frustrated him," and that he "resisted arrest when he heard gunshots and pushed the trooper so he could crawl for cover," according the court paperwork.
During Herrera's interview with detectives, he admitted his gun had been reported stolen and also admitted firing his weapon at the bridge where the troopers were, the court paperwork states. He said, "it was not his intention to directly shoot the troopers. He was shooting to scare the troopers and allow Munoz to escape," court records state.
During Flores' interview with detectives, he admitted firing his gun at officers, and said that since he had had two friends who had been killed by police, he fired his gun to protect Munoz from the police. Flores told detectives he bought the gun from the "streets," but then clarified that he had bought it from a social media group, court documents say.
When Caldwell was interviewed, he said he "did not know about the shooting at law enforcement," according to court paperwork.
The suspects face multiple charges, listed below:
Lorenzo J. Munoz of Phoenix
- Aggravated assault of an officer
- Attempted first-degree murder on law enforcement
- Resisting arrest/physical force
Israel Herrera of Phoenix
- Attempted first-degree murder on law enforcement
- Aggravated assault of an officer
- Hindering prosecution
- Criminal damage
Mykel A. Flores of Phoenix
- Attempted first-degree murder on law enforcement
- Aggravated assault of an officer
- Hindering prosecution
- Criminal damage
J'Vonn D. Caldwell of Phoenix
- Attempted first-degree murder on law enforcement
- Aggravated assault of an officer
- Hindering prosecution
- Criminal damage
Munoz's bail was set at $250K. The three other suspects had their bail set at $1 million each.