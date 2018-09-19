TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) − A driver was taken into custody in Tempe after reportedly driving the wrong way on the Loop 101 early Wednesday morning.
The driver has been identified as Nelson Sapata, 21, from Glendale.
He has been booked into jail on the charges of:
- Two counts of Aggravated DUI
- Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer
- Unlawful flight
- Three counts of Endangerment.
Sgt. Carl Cooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said they first received reports of a wrong-way driver at Thomas Road on the Loop 101. He said the driver was heading southbound in the northbound lanes.
Officials say Sapata traveled nearly 8 miles to the Baseline Road on-ramp where a Chandler police officer was waiting.
Cooper said Sapata stopped, got out of his vehicle and put his hands up. However, he then got back in the vehicle and fled onto Baseline Road.
Cooper said they began searching for the vehicle throughout the Tempe area and was eventually located on Baseline Road along Longmore. He said the driver was obeying all traffic laws but was failing to pull over.
Cooper said the man attempted to pull a U-turn at Kyrene Road when he hit the front of a patrol car.
A pit maneuver was eventually performed and the driver was taken into custody near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road.
Cooper said the driver was suspected of impairment and he may have a local warrant.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has a wrong-way detection system but it's only on the Interstate 17. The agency said it'll determine whether to expand the detection system to other freeways in early 2019. The I-17 was chosen for the system since it is a long stretch of freeway through a densely populated area, ADOT said.
