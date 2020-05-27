PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who police say opened fire at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale last week is facing dozens of more charges.

County prosecutors filed 41 felony counts against Armando Hernandez on Tuesday. The charges included attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, endangerment, discharge of a firearm at a structure and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

According to police, the 20-year-old went to Westgate on May 20 to shoot people because he wanted to gain respect and was bullied. He walked around before getting his gun and opened fire, police said. Hernandez wanted at least 10 victims but ended up shooting three people, court documents said. Only one of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Investigators believe his gun malfunctioned before he could shoot more.

Once officers got there, Hernandez was arrested without incident. He was originally booked on only 14 counts before the Maricopa County Attorney's Office added more charges. His bond is set at $1 million.