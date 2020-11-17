PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 41-year-old man is dead after a suspected impaired driver crashed into his car in Phoenix.
Phoenix police said officers responded to a crash at 69th Avenue and McDowell Road at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
As officers were investigating the scene, they learned a driver in a Ford F-150 was travelling westbound on McDowell Road and collided with 41-year-old Jorge Lopez-Cabrera, who was in a minivan that was turning left onto McDowell Road.
Cabrera was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the F-150 was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers believe impairment and speed from the driver of the F-150 could be contributing factors in this crash.