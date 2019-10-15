MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--The owners of a mom and pop restaurant in downtown Mesa are picking up the pieces after an alleged drunk driver crashed right though their storefront over the weekend.
They're worried the boarded-up windows makes it look like they're closed for business.
When Jim Bob Strothers wanted to open an eatery, there was no doubt where it would be located.
"We really wanted to invest in our community when it came time to possible open a restaurant," Strothers said.
And in February of 2016, their baby, Worth Takeaway, was born. But Sunday morning around 3:30, Mesa police say a suspected drunk driver plowed through.
"[He] came through the patio, hit a light pole, hit the patio, and then they ended up taking out part of the whole storefront," Strothers said.
Mesa Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Augustin Barron, was still in his car when an officer arrived on scene. They say he tried to run, but was arrested and taken to the hospital. He will be charged with DUI and criminal damage.
"It's anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000 at least right now," Strothers said.
In addition to their deductible, they fear there could be a loss of business.
"The weather's starting to get nice, we just redid our patio again," Strothers said. And they're gearing up for their biggest event of the year - Jim Bob's Burgers, a pop-up event. Last year on Halloween, they sold 650 burgers. This year, they expanded it to a 2-day event.
Strothers said they hope to have the patio back up in two weeks, and he's grateful no one was hurt. He said he's not angry someone bruised his baby. Like any fair parent - he said he's disappointed.
"It's pretty disappointing," he said. "My wife and I spend about 80-100 hours working in downtown Mesa. We also run a farmers market in downtown Mesa, so we’re really focused on making sure there's a community being built."