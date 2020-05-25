Yessenia Garcia

Yessenia Garcia

 Scottsdale police

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after allegedly hitting a pedestrian who was running from a crime scene in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police said the situation started on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. when officers responded to a fight in the nightclub area near Scottsdale and Camelback roads. Witnesses told police a man had assaulted another man and ran from the scene.

A short time later, the same suspect was hit by a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Yessenia Garcia, police said.

According to police, Garcia left the scene but was located by officers a short distance away where she was arrested for DUI.

The suspect who was hit by the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you