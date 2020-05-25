SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after allegedly hitting a pedestrian who was running from a crime scene in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale police said the situation started on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. when officers responded to a fight in the nightclub area near Scottsdale and Camelback roads. Witnesses told police a man had assaulted another man and ran from the scene.
A short time later, the same suspect was hit by a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Yessenia Garcia, police said.
According to police, Garcia left the scene but was located by officers a short distance away where she was arrested for DUI.
The suspect who was hit by the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.