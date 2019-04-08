PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley family is finally finding justice after the suspected drunk driver that killed 39-year-old Audrey Gartin was arrested in Florida.
“It doesn’t bring Audrey back, but it brings a lot of closure,” said Gartin’s aunt, RoseLee Anzalone.
[WATCH: Suspect in deadly DUI arrested]
Anzalone says her niece moved from Phoenix to Ohio last year shortly after her mother died – going north for a fresh start.
But on July 14, only a few months after relocating to Ohio, Gartin was riding in a car with Heather Tapia. Police say Tapia was over the legal drinking limit, and collided with another car, killing Gartin.
But Tapia was able to get away.
“It took two months to get her blood alcohol level back, so she wasn’t indicted for a couple of months, and in that time frame she was able to disappear,” Anzalone said.
Family members have been looking for justice ever since.
“We’ve tried to keep the story out there,” Anzalone said.
Meanwhile, Tapia had moved to Florida, and her roommates there say she had started a new life under a new name: Emily Rhodes.
But the four women she shared a house with in Milton, Florida became suspicious of her.
One of the roommates, who wanted to remain anonymous, says that with the landlord’s permission they looked inside Tapia’s room. There, they found faked documents and realized that she’d been going by an alias. When they looked online and found that she was wanted in Ohio, they called the police.
Tapia was arrested Saturday evening.
She’s expected to be extradited back to Ohio where she’ll face charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.