PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in connection to a crash that killed two women Tuesday night.
It happened at around 8:30 p.m. on 32nd Street and Cortez Street, which is just south of Cactus Road. Firefighters said a total of four cars were involved. Two people had to be pulled out of their separate cars.
According to the Phoenix Police Department a Toyota Camry, driven by the suspect, 23-year-old Lex Currie, was heading north on 32nd Street when it collided with a Nissan Maxima that was also northbound. The impact sent the Maxima careening into a tree and a wall. The 25-year-old driver of the Maxima was seriously hurt. His two passengers -- Kimberly Sorg, 24, and Michelle Kardys, 49 -- were killed.
The Phoenix Police Department said after hitting the Maxima, Currie veered into southbound traffic, hitting a Chevy Cruz and another vehicle that left the scene. The driver of the Cruz, a 53-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.
Police say Currie also suffered minor injuries. "He was evaluated and exhibited signs and symptoms of impairment," Sgt. Maggie Cox said Wednesday morning.
Court documents obtained by Arizona's Family on Thursday state that Currie's blood alcohol content was 0.30. Court records also state that the Camry's event data recorder and airbag control module recorded a speed of 96 miles per hour right before the crash. The speed limit in the area is 40 miles per hour.
Currie's parents told police that he had been suicidal prior to the crash. Currie was arrested Wednesday evening in connection to the crash.
Early reports were that one of the drivers swerved to miss a dog that was in the middle of the street, causing a chain-reaction crash, but that turned out not to be the case.
"At this time there is no indication to detectives that a dog caused the collision," Cox said Wednesday morning.
Currie has been booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and endangerment.