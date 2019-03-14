PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Yavapai County after the Arizona Department of Public Safety said he stole a truck from a construction site and led troopers on a pursuit north of the Phoenix area.
According to DPS Trooper Kameron Lee, 26-year-old Mark Martinez, stole a barricade truck from a construction site near Interstate 17 and Pinnacle Peak Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
DPS was able to locate the truck on the I-17 near Loop 303. DPS troopers caught up to the truck and attempted to make a traffic stop.
Lee said the driver failed to stop and led the troopers on a pursuit northbound on the I-17 towards Yavapai County.
The truck left the freeway where it entered a muddy area and came to a stop.
Troopers took Martinez into custody and he was booked into the Camp Verde Jail on charges of DUI, unlawful flight and criminal damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.