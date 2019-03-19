YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Deputies in Yavapai County are searching for a man who stole a woman's credit card from her mailbox, then proceeded to use that card in nearby towns.
The Prescott woman didn't even know her card had been taken and was being used until the bank contacted her about some unusual charges on the card.
The victim said she never even received the card, so officials believe it was stolen right from her mailbox.
The stolen card was used at the WalMart on Highway 69 in Prescott and at the Maverik gas station in Dewey.
Security footage captured images of the suspect and his van.
Now, Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help locating the suspect.
If you think you recognize him, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.
Callers may also share a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
If the tip to Silent Witness results in an arrest, a cash reward will be offered. Refer to case 19-004439.
