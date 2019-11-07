MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect has been arrested after holing up in a Mesa home, causing a SWAT situation Thursday afternoon.
According to Detective Natalie Barela with Tempe police, officers were attempting to make contact with the suspect who was seen going into a home near Dobson Road and University Drive. She said the suspect refused to come out of the home, prompting the SWAT team to respond.
Police were able to take the suspect into custody after about an hour.
Traffic was blocked east and west on University Drive from Dobson Road to Ironwood while police were on scene but has since reopened.
No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
Suspect has been taken into custody and the street will be reopened very soon. Great work by all involved and thank you for your patience. https://t.co/2yln3xS0g4— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) November 7, 2019
Ongoing police investigation near 1940 W University. Traffic is currently blocked East and West on University from Dobson to Ironwood. To avoid traffic delays please avoid the area and seek alternate route. We will advise when traffic opens up again. pic.twitter.com/4gxSeWFlXp— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) November 7, 2019