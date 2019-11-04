GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting at a Taco Bell in the area of 43rd and Olive avenues.
Aerial video from the Arizona's Family News Chopper showed about a dozen police vehicles with flashing lights in the parking lot and on the street right next to the restaurant. There was what appeared to be medical debris in the middle of the parking lot.
The Glendale Police Department said no officers were hurt. It also said the suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in three days. Over the weekend, a man was killed and four more people were injured in a standoff that ended with an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.
This is the 33rd officer- or deputy-involved shooting in the Valley. There have been another 13 incidents throughout the rest of the state.