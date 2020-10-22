PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument between a man and a woman escalated to a shooting, a police pursuit, and then an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department, it started at about 1 a.m., when the man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Shots were fired, and then the pair drove away.
Cox said there was a pursuit during which the suspect crashed into another car near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road, about a little more than 3 miles south from the apartment complex.
The car continued to 35th Avenue and Washington Street. There, the woman reportedly got out of the car and tried to get away. At the same time man, who has not been identified, got out of the driver's side. Cox said he was armed with a rifle.
"Shot were fired by that suspect," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said. That's when an officer returned fire. Officers also used a stun bag on the suspect as they approached him, Fortune said.
That man is now in the hospital. His injuries are reportedly life-threatening.
The woman was not hurt. No other injuries were reproted.
Police said the car that the suspect hit at 35th Avenue and McDowell Road left the scene. Investigators say they would like to talk to everybody who was in the car.
This is the second officer-involved shooting this week and the 45th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.
