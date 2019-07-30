WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A suspect wanted in an Amber Alert that was issued a week ago may have been spotted in northern Arizona.
Early Tuesday morning, a citizen reported having contact with Arlie Hetrick at a gas station in Williams, according to DPS.
However, hours later, DPS said the sighting was not confirmed a referred all questions to West Virginia Police.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Amber Alert sighting in AZ: 4-year-old WV girl could be in 'extreme danger']
Hetrick is believed to have kidnapped his four-year-old daughter, Gracelynn June Scritchfield from West Virginia. Gracelynn was last seen July 6.
An Amber Alert was issued for the pair last Monday.
At the time, authorities said Gracelynn was said to be in "extreme danger."
Hetrick, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5'9" and weighs 140 lbs. He may be driving a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate number 1TH163.
The vehicle may have been spotted last week in northern Arizona.
If you think you've seen them, call 911 right away.
