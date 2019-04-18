AVONDALE (3TV/CBS5) -- Avondale police are searching for a suspect accused of sexual conduct with a child at a park in broad daylight.
The alleged assault happened on Wednesday, April 17 at around 2:30 p.m. at Donnie Hale Park near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
The young victim reported being approached by an older Hispanic man.
Police say the suspect then "committed a sexual act against the victim" and left the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.
He was described as "chubby," approximately 5 feet, 7 inches or 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with short brown hair and a receding hairline. He also has a beard with some gray in it and teeth are "yellow and rotting."
The Avondale Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7382, or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(1) comment
Keep the criminals and pervs out. Build that wall. Brown Cancer
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.