PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Silent Witness on Saturday released surveillance video of a robbery at a central Phoenix business. It happened on the evening of Monday, Feb. 24, at Uptowne Dry Cleaning, which is located on Central Avenue north of Camelback Road.
According to Silent Witness, a man walked into the cleaners while another person waited outside in a truck. The threatened an employee, saying he had a gun and demanding money. The employee gave him the money and the suspect left.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old. He's about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. He reportedly has black hair, very dark eyes, a mustache, and full tattoo sleeves on both arms
The suspect was last seen wearing a gray Reebok hat with a white shirt that has a Levis logo on it. He also had on black pants, white shoes, and a maroon bandana. According to Silent Witness, he arrived and left in a 2018-2020 silver Nissan Titan.
"After getting the money, the suspect runs to the truck and, as he gets there, the passenger door is opened for him from someone inside the vehicle,"explains a Silent Witness news release.
If you have any information about this robbery, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) There is a reward of up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.