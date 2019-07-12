FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a Fountain Hills bar on Thursday night.
At around 11:30 p.m., shots rang out at Bruno's Bar and Grill in Fountain Hills.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says two men got into an argument at the bar.
MCSO says during that fight, the suspect, now identified as Christopher Charles Ruether, pulled out a handgun.
Police say Ruether then shot the other man, now identified as Matthew Dylan Gilmore.
Witnesses performed CPR on Gilmore until fire crews arrived.
Gilmore was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.
Ruether was booked into the Fourth Avenue jail for one count of manslaughter and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits. He remains in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
(11) comments
How many lives would be saved if both the perpetrator and the victim of arguments were to drop their pants and grab a ruler instead of shooting each other?
Probably white boys fighting over meth or a girl. Where are the "build the wall" or "those people" remarks?
OK, bruce, since YOU broached the topic I'll tell you this is EXACTLY why we need to build your wall. We have more than enough problems with the idiots who already reside legally in this country without importing even more problems. How about if we work to solve some of the overwhelming issues in this country before we start taking in strays (and their abundant problems) from every corner of the world? Do you have any more questions, bruce, or are you done baiting for now?
Any time someone with a Spanish name commits a crime, the bottom feeders shout "build the wall", regardless of the citizenship of that person. Knee jerk reaction. Jose Carlos Santana Rodriguez? "Build the wall".
bruce - YOU were the only one commenting on this story about building a wall. If it's so objectionable to you, why even bring it up?? Makes no sense. Perhaps the racist lives within...
EXACTLY!!! They know that "their" people have a crime rate higher than any other group yet they conveniently ignore that fact. Check the stats!
lancelot link - As opposed to ignoring any facts about "their people" and their crime rate I actually alluded to it in my post. If you're going to try to sell a narrative you might not want to step on those who support it. I fear, however, you may be one of those "idiots" I mentioned. Say it ain't so...
Fountain Hills on the decline!
East Valley hooligans
Grow the F up, people. Are we still getting into bar fights?
barflys, sigh
