MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released of the mug shot of a man believed to be involved in a Mesa pursuit.
Christopher Salyers, 37, was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on an officer, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and a gun charge -- all felonies.
His arrest stems from an incident Monday that ended with authorities creating a huge perimeter around a Mesa neighborhood.
According to court documents, Salyers tried to ram a deputy's vehicle during the chase. His car was found a short time later abandoned in the area of Broadway Road and 96th Street.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Salyers and another man took a woman to a Mesa home to reclaim a bike she said belonged to her.
While at the house near Ellsworth Road and Southern Avenue, the woman got into a struggle with the person who allegedly had her bike. Police say Salyers pointed a gun at that person.
The victim told police Salyers took the gun to his car and came back with a purple flashlight. He also said Salyers hit him with that flashlight.
Police say the man with Salyers left the home on a bike, and Salyers drove away. That's when the pursuit began.
One of the deputies involved said Salyers drove at him head-on, according to public court documents.
"The deputy reported the suspect vehicle attempted to ram his vehicle," the probable cause statement reads.
When investigators found the abandoned vehicle, they used the registration information to contact Salyers.
He told them he hadn't driven the car "for several months." He also denied being involved in any altercation, deputies said.
When investigators searched Salyers' vehicle, they say they found a loaded 9mm handgun and a purple flashlight like the one the victim described.
According to court documents, the victim and a witness identified Salyers from a photo lineup.
Salyers was being held on a $40,000 secured appearance bond. His next court date is a status conference on Oct. 15, followed by a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18.