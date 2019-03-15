CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Casa Grande police are searching for a suspect who stole a car with two children sleeping inside.
The boys are five and six years old. They were asleep in the backseat of the car when it was taken.
The car was stolen from an Autozone parking lot at 1590 E. Florence in Casa Grande, near Florence Boulevard and the I-10.
Police have provided a photo of the car. The iamge was captured by a freeway camera along Interstate 10.
The car is a light gold/champagne-colored Honda sedan.
The vehicle has dark window tint and a dent between front driver door and wheel. The Arizona license plate is CEC1416.
If you have seen this car, call 911 immediately.
The CGPD non-emergency line at (520) 421-8700.
