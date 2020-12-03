PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who fired shots into a deputy's Prescott Valley home early Thursday morning.
YCSO says the suspect fired multiple shots into the house near Robert Road and Loos Drive at about 2:30 a.m. One of the rounds reportedly passed near a sleeping 4-year-old, almost hitting the child. No one was injured.
The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information from the public to help find the suspect.
Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $6,000 reward for tips with information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at yavapaisw.com or by phone at 1-800-932-3232.
Sheriff Scott Mascher released the following statement on the shooting:
"This was not just an attack on law enforcement and one of our deputies, but a cowardly act against his young family. Several local law enforcement agencies are working this incident and using whatever means available to find, arrest, and prosecute this assailant.
Silent Witness has offered a minimum $6000 reward for tips and I want the coward to know that we will find you and bring you to justice. You can run, but we will get you.
As Sheriff, I am aware we have historically enjoyed overwhelming support for law enforcement in Yavapai County, but unfortunately this is a sign of the times now present in our own community."
Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the area of Mountain Valley skate park between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. on Dec. 3 is asked to call Detective Field at 928-772-5108.