PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 22nd Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk with stab wounds.
Police said fire personnel transported the man to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not been released. A suspect description is unknown at this time.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).