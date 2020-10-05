PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking the suspect who is accused of crashing into a Phoenix police vehicle and officer in September.

Police announced on Monday morning that the suspect sought in this incident is 26-year Dontez Irvin. He is accused of crashing into a Phoenix police vehicle as an officer was exiting his car.

The incident occurred on Sept. 21, at about 6:20 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of 19th and Northern avenues when they located a stolen vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle into a motel parking lot and exited their vehicle to talk to the suspects.

According to police, the passenger officer opened the door and as he began to step out, the suspect vehicle accelerated toward them and collided with his open door. Phoenix police released highly-edited video of the incident on Monday morning. You can watch that video here.

The suspects were able to evade police but their vehicle was later found. A description of the second suspect is not known.

The officer involved in the incident received minor injuries.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Irvin, contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.