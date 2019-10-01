PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after more than 60 cars were vandalized with their tires slashed overnight.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area for a criminal damage report. The victim told police she saw a suspect slash her tires.
While officers were investigating the first report, additional reports were received in the same neighborhood.
On Tuesday, police told us that the suspect had slashed tires on more than 60 cars over a several-block area near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Arizona’s Family viewers told the news desk about the damage when they woke up and went to their vehicles on Tuesday morning.
It appears the suspect targeted cars parked on the street and not in the driveways.
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20's, thin build, wearing white shirt and pants.
If you are waking up in this area and your car is damaged, contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.