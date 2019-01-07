FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Hills.
A suspect was shot.
No deputies were hurt.
It happened around 6 p.m. Monday, at the MCSO District 7 substation.
This marks the first first law enforcement-involved shooting of 2019 in the Valley.
We will update this story as we learn more.
MCSO is working a deputy involved shooting in Fountain Hills. No deputies injured, more information to follow. pic.twitter.com/paC1XTWlXh— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) January 8, 2019
The deputy involved shooting location is 16705 East Avenue of the Fountains in Fountain Hills. MCSO District 7 sub-station.— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) January 8, 2019
