FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Hills.

A suspect was shot. 

No deputies were hurt. 

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday, at the MCSO District 7 substation.

This marks the first first law enforcement-involved shooting of 2019 in the Valley.

We will update this story as we learn more.

 

