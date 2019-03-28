PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight near Peoria High School.
It was one of two officer involved shootings within a couple of hours of each other.
This one happened Wednesday, March 27 near 83rd Avenue and Cholla Street, at around 11 p.m.
The shooting came after a Peoria police sergeant conducted a traffic stop in the area.
Police say when the sergeant pulled the driver over and started walking up to the car, the suspect reached for a gun that was in his lap.
The sergeant reportedly then fired at least one round at the suspect, striking him in the face.
The suspect is a 23-year-old man from Peoria.
He has been hospitalized with serious injuries.
No officers were injured.
Nearby Peoria High School says the shooting was not related to the school, and posted this message on its Facebook page Thursday:
"Expect traffic delays during drop off due to police incident that happened last nite at approximately 11 pm.
It is an isolated incident NOT related to school.
Campus is safe and secure"
.@PeoriaPoliceAZ Officer Involved Shooting, on March 27, a Peoria Sergeant was involved in an officer-involved shooting after conducting a traffic stop in the area of 83rd Ave & W Cholla St. - Suspect: 23-year-old man hospitalized, no officers injured, https://t.co/rlj06J3LrD pic.twitter.com/XKOxR0odCs— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) March 28, 2019
We'll see a lot of flippant comments here, but I doubt we'll see any sincere appreciation expressed to our police officers. THANK YOU officers for placing your lives at risk everyday so that we are safer. You are the true definition of HERO.
