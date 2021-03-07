DOLON SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect in a domestic violence incident that allegedly took place north of Kingman, in Dolan Springs, was shot by a Mohave County Sheriff deputy during the arrest early Sunday.
Anita Mortensen with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 6900 block of Stirrup Circle in Dolan Springs.
The first deputy who arrived at the scene made contact with the victim and then the suspect. While attempting to take the suspect into custody on domestic violence charges, the suspect began to resist and assaulted the deputy, Mortensen says.
During the fight, the deputy reportedly fired one shot at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was then taken into custody when additional deputies arrived, Mortensen says.
The suspect was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. The deputy was also taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for his injuries and later released.
The Kingman Police Department will be conducting the investigation into this incident. The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave. No names have been released.
This is the 16th officer-involved shooting reported in Arizona in 2021.