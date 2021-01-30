GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is seriously hurt after getting shot when he charged at two officers with a wooden spear north of downtown Glendale Saturday night.
According to a City of Glendale spokesperson, the shooting happened near 59th Avenue and Hayward Avenue, which is just south of Northern Avenue.
During an evening update, police said that an officer responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. after a caller, who is believed to be the suspect, called 911 and said that he had a gun and wanted "to light some people up," and specifically "shoot cops." An officer arrived, and the suspect, described as a 23-year-old White man, pulled out a homemade four-foot wooden spear with a sharpened point and began making threats. The man started charging at the first officer as a second officer arrived, and the man lunged at the second officer with his spear, forcing the cop to shoot the suspect, police say.
The officers were wearing body-worn cameras, and the video is expected to be processed and reviewed. No officers were hurt, according to Glendale police. There was no additional information available. Police said they expect to release an update on Monday.
This is the sixth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far in 2021.