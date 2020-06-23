PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a clerk at a 7-Eleven in west Phoenix was shot to death late Monday night.
It happened at a 7-Eleven near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road just before midnight.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix police, the suspect, who was a customer in the store, got into an argument with the clerk. Cox said the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Tony Blunk, shot the clerk because the clerk threw a brick at him. Blunk then called 911 to report the shooting. The 30-year-old clerk was pronounced dead on scene.
The owner of the 7-Eleven said the clerk had worked there for six years and leaves behind a wife and two children.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are gathering surveillance video from the store to determine exactly what happened.
Blunk was arrested and booked for murder. The victim's name has not been released.