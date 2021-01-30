GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is seriously hurt following an officer-involved shooting north of downtown Glendale Saturday night.
According to a City of Glendale spokesperson, a suspect is critically hurt after an incident involving police on Hayward Avenue between 59th and 57th avenues. Hayward avenue is just south of Northern Avenue.
No officers were hurt, according to Glendale police. There was no additional information available.
