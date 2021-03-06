TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police in Tempe are asking for your help finding the man they say shot and killed his girlfriend’s brother.
Officers were called out to a home in the area north of Rural Road and Southern Avenue late Friday afternoon. According to police, Sterling Evans and his girlfriend were arguing when the woman’s brother stepped in “to intervene to de-escalate the situation.” Police say that's when Evans, 31, shot the brother. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
It's not clear what the original argument was about or if Evans and the victim have a contentious history. The victim has not yet been identified.
Police say Evans left the home in a black Chevy Tahoe with the Arizona license plate BLA8DTA. The Tempe Police Department released a recent photo of Evans, describing him as armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, please call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).
Police say if you do know Evans or know where he is, you should not approach him.