PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Thursday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. It happened at 19th and Dunlap avenues.

A police K-9 was hurt, as well, according to a tweet by Phoenix PD, but is expected to be OK. Sgt. Ann Justus said no other officers were injured.

Drone video from the area showed dozens of police SUVs at the scene. Arizona's Family reporter Gibby Parra said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams was there, as well. There also were several police vehicles at a nearby apartment building.

Traffic is restricted in the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues -- 19th Avenue is closed in both directions -- while police conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.

This is the 51st officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area this year. There have been 26 more shootings involving law enforcement in the rest of the state.

Details about what lead up to Thursday morning's shooting were not immediately available, but Arizona's Family will update this story as information comes into the newsroom.

