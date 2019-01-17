CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is actively searching for a suspect who an Arizona Department of Transportation officer shot at while serving an arrest warrant early Thursday morning.
Police say ADOT officers were serving the arrest warrant on an out-of-state man at an apartment complex near Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard.
They say an ADOT officer shot at the man after he got inside of his car and rammed an ADOT car.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shooting]
The suspect then got out of his car and fled the scene.
Police say the man is on the loose and officers are actively searching for him. He is possibly injured as police found traces of blood at the scene.
Around 100 police officers including SWAT and K9 are involved in the search.
Police described the suspect as a black male in his 20's. They don't believe his is armed.
No ADOT officers were injured.
The Chandler Police Department is handling the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
More details are expected to come later this morning.
