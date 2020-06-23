FORT MOHAVE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who shot at a deputy in Kingman Sunday night.
MCSO says the deputy stopped a car near Calle Ranchita and Camino Viejo for a routine traffic stop. When the deputy got ready to approach, the driver open fired on the deputy, shooting the deputy's vehicle multiple times. The driver then took off.
As of Monday evening, the driver has not yet been identified. The deputy was not injured during the shooting.
If you have any information on this situation or know who the driver is, Silent Witness is offering has increased to a $2,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of who was involved. Any information is much appreciated and you can contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or call 1-800-522-4312 with the reference number DR#20-023544.