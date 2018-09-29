PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- On Friday, Sept. 21, a Phoenix Metro PCS was robbed by an armed suspect.
At 7:40 p.m., the suspect entered the store and went straight to the sales counter. His face was covered by a bandana and could not be identified.
The incident occurred near the area of 19th Ave and Greenway Road.
The Metro PCS employee was demanded to give the money in the cash register. The suspect made the impression that he had a gun hidden at the waistband of his pants.
The man is suspected be a while male, 5’ 10” and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a multi-colored bandana.
The suspect fled the store on foot.
Silent Witness is offering up to $1000 as a reward for information that could lead to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect.
Call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO. Anonymous tips can also be made on silentwitness.org.
These mopes sure love robbing cell phone stores.
