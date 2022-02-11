CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Federal agents are out for a second day looking for the suspect who was involved in the shooting of a Yavapai-Apache Nation Police officer. The FBI said on Friday that the suspect is Valentin Rodriguez, who was previously named a person of interest. The agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Rodriguez's arrest. Yavapai Silent Witness is also offering up to a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the case. The FBI said that Rodriguez was charged for assault on a federal officer on Thursday.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9", weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he may be a member of, or connected to, the Yavapai-Apache tribe in the area.

It all started on Wednesday night when two Yavapai-Apache Police officers were in the Camp Verde area around 7:30 p.m. after someone called 911 because they heard gunshots. That's when Rodriguez opened fire on the pair, severely injuring Officer Preston Brogdon, the FBI said. He then took off. Brogdon was flown to a Phoenix hospital, where, as of Friday afternoon, he's in critical but stable condition, according to Yavapai-Apache Nation Chairman Jon Huey. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is raising money for Brogdon's family to help cover medical expenses, child care and other bills, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Laura Bauer.

Brogdon is the father of four young children. "The Brogdons are dealing with enough right now, so if we, as a community, can take at least this one thing off their plate, we want to do that for them," Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said in a statement.

Brogdon's wife, Bailey, said Friday that she's been overwhelmed by the support for her husband and family. "Preston is very strong," she said in a statement released by the sheriff's office. "He is physically strong, and he has a sort of stubbornness I think he got from being a Marine. So, I know he will make it through this."

Huey said Friday that the tribe is "heartbroken" about the shooting but grateful for the support and prayers from law enforcement agencies and others across Arizona.