PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after leading the Arizona Department of Public Safety on a chase south of Phoenix on Thursday morning.
According to DPS, the situation began on eastbound Intestate 10 at Chandler Boulevard, when the driver of a black Ford F-150 drove past a trooper at a high rate of speed.
The trooper attempted to stop the driver, but he did not yield and a pursuit started.
The vehicle was eventually spiked on Interstate 10 near Sacaton. The driver continued driving with flat tires and eventually stopped, just north of Casa Grande.
DPS believes the same driver caused several collisions in the Phoenix metro area and almost hit an Arizona Department of Transportation worker.
DPS is investigating impairment as a factor. The driver will be booked into Pinal County jail. The name of the suspect is unknown at this time.