PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Thursday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Phoenix police said the incident started when officers responded to the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues for a report of shots fired shortly after 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man who was dead.

During the search for the homicide suspect, police officers were directed to a nearby apartment complex.

According to police, K-9 "Dennis" was the first to enter the suspect's apartment and was shot by the suspect. At this point, officers retreated from the apartment and the suspect, a man in his 40s, came out armed and five officers fired their weapons.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dennis, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, was transported to an area animal hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He is being credited with saving the lives of the officers who first responded to the suspect's apartment.

Drone video from the area showed dozens of police SUVs at the scene. Arizona's Family reporter Gibby Parra said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams was there, as well. There also were several police vehicles at a nearby apartment building.

Traffic is restricted in the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues -- 19th Avenue is closed in both directions -- while police conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.

This is the 51st officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area this year. There have been 26 more shootings involving law enforcement in the rest of the state.

