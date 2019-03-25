MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect who was involved in a shooting with an officer early Monday morning was arrested in east Mesa, according to police.
Police said just before 12:30 a.m., they received a disturbance call at an apartment complex near Baseline and Ellsworth roads.
A witness stated a man threw a stroller in the pool, was acting erratically and may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
[MAP: Officer-involved shootings in 2019]
When police arrived at the complex, an officer located a man matching the description of the suspect.
Police said when the officer approached the man to identify him, he noticed a handgun in the suspect's waistband area.
That is when the suspect fled and shots were fired. Police initially said the suspect and officer exchanged gunfire, however, they now said it is still under investigation on who fired the their weapon.
Police immediately began their search for the suspect, which lasted through the morning.
They said the suspect was later located near Guadalupe and Ellsworth roads. A handgun was located on the suspect and he was taken into custody.
Police said no one was injured in the shooting.
Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family for the latest developments in this officer-involved shooting.
We are on scene at 9300 E. Baseline for an officer involved shooting. No officers were injured. The suspect is still outstanding. Follow us for updates. pic.twitter.com/aFhRHDNgXu— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) March 25, 2019
(2) comments
Pathetic. I would make those "officers" take firearms training again and if they can't hit a target, fire them.
STFU. Like you have any idea of circumstances surrounding the situation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.