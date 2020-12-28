PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix. It happened around 9 p.m. near Glendale and 27th avenues.
Police say that one suspect was injured. No officers were hurt.
Phoenix police are investigating after an armed woman was shot and killed by officers early Monday morning.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix today. Early Monday morning, an armed woman was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a strip mall near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix police Sgt. Maggie Cox said the woman pointed a gun at the officers. The officers shot the woman. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A gun was found at the scene. The two officers involved were not hurt.
These two incidents were the 54th and 55th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.