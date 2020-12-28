PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix. It happened around 9 p.m. near Glendale and 27th avenues.

Police say that one suspect was injured. No officers were hurt.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix today. Early Monday morning, an armed woman was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a strip mall near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix police Sgt. Maggie Cox said the woman pointed a gun at the officers. The officers shot the woman. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A gun was found at the scene. The two officers involved were not hurt.

These two incidents were the 54th and 55th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.