PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect in a smart car is leading law enforcement on a chase that started in Gilbert and went through Phoenix Wednesday morning.
The chase started at a Walmart in Gilbert. According to the Gilbert Police Department, there was a "suspicious person in the parking lot ... who was screaming and yelling." Police say that person "refused to speak to officers." He then walked away, got into his car and left.
The Gilbert Police Department said the officers tried "multiple times" to pull the driver over, but he did not stop. Police said he ran several stop lights before making his way to Interstate 17. He got on the freeway at McDowell Road heading north, and then moved onto westbound Interstate 10. The driver continued west out of town.
DPS eventually called off its pursuit. No other information was immediately available.
