PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man who allegedly kidnapped his boy from his mother in Peoria is now in the hospital.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Eric Maes attempted to take his life while in jail on Saturday. Maes is currently in the hospital for treatment for his injuries.
The 30-year-old suspect became the focus of a manhunt after an Amber Alert was issued on Feb. 9. According to police, 30-year-old Brittany Walker-Martie was loading her 10-month-old son, Abel Maes into a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road when Maes showed up and stole the car with the boy still inside.
Martie was killed was trying to prevent the kidnapping and the child was eventually found safe in Phoenix. Maes was taken into custody near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road on Feb. 10. and is being charged with manslaughter.