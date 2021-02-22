PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man who allegedly kidnapped his son from his mother before running her over in Peoria has died after a suicide attempt.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Eric Maes attempted to take his life on February 13th while in custody. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner, Maes died on Friday.
The 30-year-old suspect became the focus of a manhunt after an Amber Alert was issued on Feb. 9. According to police, 30-year-old Brittany Walker-Martie was loading her 10-month-old son, Abel Maes, into a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road when Maes showed up and stole the car with the boy still inside.
Martie was killed was trying to prevent the kidnapping, and the child was eventually found safe in Phoenix. Maes was taken into custody near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road on Feb. 10. and was charged with manslaughter.
However, Maricopa County Attorney's Office dropped the charge on Thursday following Maes' suicide attempt that left him "medically incapacitated".